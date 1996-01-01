Art+Poetry Chicago 2011 Culminates in Poetry Reading and Reception

Art+Poetry Chicago 2011



The poetry reading and reception for Art+Poetry Chicago 2011 took place on Oct. 22 in The Site of Big Shoulders headquarters in Wicker Park. Poets read their work accompanied by projections of the winning artwork, with a reception following the event.

Poetry winner Ruth Hoberman reads her winning poem "View from the New Condo," with matching painting by Barbara Herring in view. Art winner Dariuz Labuczek looks on as her winning entry "Imigrants" is shown accompanying Sandra Santiago-Posadas' poem "Humboldt Park, Not Humboldt Heights." Art winners Marzena Ziejka and Anne Gaines enjoy the reception following the reading. Poetry winner Laura Shatkus reads her poem "On Italians in Lincoln Square." Actress Ann Koons reads "My Ballet of Life" by Donna Kiser accompanied by Tom Brand's painting "October 10 (the artist's birthday)." Poetry winner Sandra Santiago-Posadas flashes a winning smile at the reception. Event attendees Stewart, Linda, SOBS Board member and host David Heidt and Jolie enjoy themselves at the reception. Event attendees enjoy the presentation of art and poetry. The Site of Big Shoulders Publisher and Executive Producer Justin Kerr introduces Art+Poetry Chicago. Art winner Jason Fairchild talks painting and parenting at the reception. Poetry winner Katie Coleman reads her poem "Exodus Lust" accompanied by a projection of Beth Shadur's "A Certain Obsession." Beth Shadur talks about how her painting "A Certain Obsession" related to Katie Coleman's poem. Winning poet Deno Sandz gets ready to enjoy the reception. Winning artist Barbara Ann Herring holds her Art+Poetry Chicago award certificate. Winning poet Heather Hall reads "Chicago's Ghost of Lovers Past, Down Trains To Somewhere," accompanied by Marzena Ziejka's "His Head Was Full of Honey." Winning artist Olea Nova answers questions about her work. Winning artist Jill Zylke gets ready to talk about her work. Sandra Santiago-Posadas gets the crowd going with her spirited reading of "Humboldt Park, Not Humboldt Heights," accompanied by Dariusz Labuzek's "Imigrants." Winning artist Olea Nova and poet Heather Hall smile at the reception. Poet Marianne Schaefer reads her poem "Chicago Is ..." Jolie, who generously provided edibles for the reception, and her friend from Northwestern U. enjoy a moment at the event. Winning poet (and actress) Laura Shatkus shares a smile at the reception. Emily is another happy Art+Poetry Chicago attendee. Adrian Garcia, Geoffrey Novelli, art winner Anne Gains, art collector Diane Johnson and Jill Zylke (with back to camera) unwind at the reception.