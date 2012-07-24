CHICAGO ARTIST PROFILES

Published July 24, 2012



The use of cloth in my artwork is associated with domesticity and with life itself. At the beginning we are swaddled in cloth; at the end, shrouds surround us. The folk art tradition of quilting is also associated with femininity and with women's work. The act of stitching represents an agrarian time and has been likened to the Penelopian rhythm of the sowing and seeding of seasons. These uses of material and form in my art are antithetical to the representation of robots, the industrial automation and requisite technology required to produce them. The dichotomy between mechanical automation and human art may also be the subject matter of 21st century robotics, speaking to the future relationship that humans may have to these developing sentient beings. — Kathy Weaver Fire Slinger

48" x 46", 2010 Kathy Weaver

Satin, airbrushed, hand embroidered, hand stitched

Fire Slinger is inspired by the characters in Bertolt Brecht's play "Mother Courage and is airbrushed on bridal satin, hand quilted and hand embroidered." The contrast of vibrant fabric and labor intensive stitchery highlights the aspect of elaborate artifacts from another time. In fact, the time and place of Fire Slinger is that of an undetermined future. Alone, with sparks flying and air thickening, the robot mines the waters. Cyborg Female 7: Secret Grandeur

90" x 54", 2004

Satins, silks, velvets, airbrushed, hand embroidered, hand quilted

This is one of seven Cyborg Females who confront issues of domination that a paternalistic society harbors. By being anything but tiny and by showing a melding of their natural environment with their bodies, they present themselves as chimeras entering the 21st century unencumbered by "oedipal narratives." Robo Sapien: Agent 5

44" x 44", 2006

Canvas, Naugahyde, beads, airbrushed, machine quilted, embellished

The intersection and interplay between automation and humans is the subject matter of my series of fiber works titled Robo Sapiens Agents. My Robo Sapiens are depicted as agents of change and exhibit emotional states such as fear, anxiety, surprise and isolation. The agents in the Robo Sapien series represent Abu Ghraib and torture, suspension of habeas corpus, the devastation of IED's (improvised explosive devices), war machinery and the futility and destructiveness of the Iraq-Afghan situation. The events of Abu Ghraib, Guantanamo and CIA "black prisons influenced the portraits in the fiber. The Great Game

35" x 28", 2003

Cottons, silks, paint, printed, appliquéd, hand embroidered, hand quilted

The Great Game is one of five pieces that reflect on the events of 9/11 and the resultant fiasco of invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan. In the 1800's the machinations of a colonialist Britain against forces in Afghanistan were called "The Great Game". It seems a dangerous and deadly game that is being played on the American people in that we are now engaged as an empire in various nations across the globe. Invader

57 ½" x 43", 2011

Satin, airbrushed, hand embroidered, hand stitched

"Invader" is inspired by the characters in Bertolt Brecht's play "Mother Courage." The time and place is that of an undetermined future in which the characters go about their ways in a fate driven world. "Invader" careens through town, armed, explosive, yet, self-defeating. The quilt is airbrushed on bridal satin, hand-quilted and hand-embroidered. Contrast between the hard-edged sprayed robotic forms and the detailed workmanship on lavish fabrics add to the commentary. Fire Slinger

The power to imagine worlds that others can't imagine is one of the greatest skills any artist can have, and textile artist and painter Kathy Weaver has one of the biggest imaginations of all. In her world we see entire universes laid out in untrammeled and dazzling detail. Futuristic zeppelin air forces fight fantastic wars; robots stomp through dazzlingly colored microcellular landscapes; machine societies feature guns as architectural elements, decorating funeral monuments, threatening and intimidating anything in the vicinity. We find worlds of organic, cell-like structures that could just as easily be computer circuitry with plant-like origins.

Weaver's environments pulsate with a strangely iridescent electrical energy that hints at what might happen if organic life and computer circuits were to fuse into an extraordinarily strange new life form. It is all wildly kaleidoscopic; sometimes her work indulges in satiric fun, sometimes it hints at dark forces. Wherever it falls, there is always underlying concern for human problems, including commentary that is both pro- and anti-technology. Her artistic parables against violence are alternately playful and serious. The artist herself describes her work as "explor[ing] a world of pretend, of imagination and of improbable stories."

Recently Weaver has embarked on a series of works examining prosthetic devices used by returning veterans from the Iraq and Afghan wars. She sees them as symbolic of the interface between technology and both the human and political elements in our world. In her own words,

[i]n order to examine more closely the use of robots for traumatic injury victims, I have been drawing one day a week at The Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago, concentrating in the Robotics Lab, which is directed by Dr. Sandro Musso Invaldi and Dr. Jim Patton. My charcoal drawings, Robotic Foot, Robotic Shoulder, Robotic Leg and Robot Territory reflect my interest in the in the robotization of U.S. conflicts, including increasing use of unmanned drones, the enhancement of a GI's body by exterior skeletal mechanism, or the replacement of body parts for the wounded soldier.

ARTIST'S STATEMENT Using the low-tech tools of a loaded airbrush and a threaded needle, I delve into questions of technological progress and its role in our country's industrial military complex and rabidly consumerist society. The common thread in much of my work is how I use soft, nurturing materials, often with intensive hand embroidery and stitching to explore the social implications of science and technology.

For all its realms of high imagination with fun and brilliant visual exuberance, underneath there is a compassionate, thoughtful voice asking significant questions about who we are, what we are and where we are going. Her work asks, "What worlds are we making? What is the proper ethical balance between political decision making, technology, nature, and how do these things effect human and organic life?"

Seeing her work on the internet does not do it justice, as it is mostly multimedia tapestries of monumental size. Her works are often 50 to 60 inches or larger, and are usually in three-dimensional low relief. They frequently involve sewn-on objects, painted areas, assemblage elements, elaborate stitching, bead work, and even small bronze sculptures of robots mounted within the piece. In person they are dazzling with their combination of bright otherworldly color and elaborate textured surfaces.



Controlling Assistive Device (Powered Wheelchair)

33 ½" x 27 ½", 2010

Charcoal

In order to examine more closely the use of robots for traumatic injury victims, I have been drawing one day a week at The Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago, concentrating in the Robotics Lab, which is directed by Dr. Sandro Musso-Invaldi and Dr. Jim Patton. This powered wheelchair is tailored to meet the needs of tetraplegic patients, who practice by using virtual reality as a step to creating the interface necessary to enable patients with limited mobility to steer precisely. I found it fascinating that music is used with the patients to determine their dominant movements, so that body sensors may be more efficiently placed and programmed. Robotic Body Parts: Foot

24" x 18", 2007

Charcoal

My charcoal drawings, such as Robotic Foot, Robotic Shoulder, Robotic Leg and Robot Territory reflect my interest in the in the robotization of U.S. conflicts, including increasing use of unmanned drones, the enhancement of a GI's body by exterior skeletal mechanism, or the replacement of body parts for the wounded soldier. LMR 4 (Little Miss Robot 4 - Shaky)

20" x 7" x 7", 2009

Canvas, cotton, found objects, mechanical device

I have always been interested in a world of pretend, of imagination, of improbable stories. My series of LMR (Little Miss or Mister Robot) figures inhabit this world, reflecting the playful and ageless aspect of dolls. Combined with the robot versus human aspects of the figures, there is also the Pinocchio like qualities that go along with creating a dressed human sculpture. These dolls are not for children's play, being at the same time, mysterious, dangerous and out of control. They inhabit the space between machine and human, real and unreal, inert and active. LMR 4 (Shaky) vibrates with laughter when someone pokes its eyes. These robots only come to life when the viewer activates them. They live in a space that asks questions about playfulness, intent and the status quo. Nano Symbiotes

12" x 12", 2005

Gouache, colored pencil, graphite

This is one of twelve Nano Symbiotes, gouache paintings on paper, that, when placed with the other eleven on the wall in a grid, read as a kind of ecosystem, left to right, floor to ceiling. Details are shown on a macro scale, inviting the viewer to be like an emotive nano robot exploring an alien environment. The pieces can be interpreted with a cellular view that turns inward, or conversely, from the robot's point of view, an unearthly, thoroughly alien and threatening view. Crude Exploration

51" x 55", 2010

Satin, airbrushed, hand-quilted

My work addresses the intersection between technology and art, artificial intelligence and robotics. I examine life on both a macro level and a cellular, nano-scale plane. In Crude Exploration, I use the low-tech materials of airbrush, needle, thread, and the quilt medium to comment on issues of technological progress and our humanity. Working from the subconscious, airbrushing directly onto a blank "canvas" during the BP Deep Water Horizon spill in the summer of 2010 it was not surprising to me that forms looking very much like voracious oil plumes appeared. Controlling Assistive Device (Powered Wheelchair)

In describing her artistic inspiration, Ms. Weaver states:

From my early childhood, raised with a father who was involved in electronics, to my adulthood, when I worked with early computer programming, I have been interested in science and technology, particularly its beneficial uses. Almost 15 years ago, I started exploring robots as subject matter to question the status quo, examine the environment and challenge the industrial-military complex. After attending and participating, as an artist, in ALIFE X, an international conference about informatics, robotics and artificial intelligence, I was acutely aware of how robotics as a field consisted of the study of many disciplines, including cellular biology, physics, and mathematics.

Additionally, her 34-year career as a teacher, concurrent with her career as an artist, is evident in the thoughtful themes and underlying sense of wonder at discovering new visual worlds. In person Kathy Weaver is a bright, intelligent, well-informed, and warmhearted person with a attractive shock of curly red hair. She has an easy smile and a bright sense of humor. Her personal qualities are reflected in her work.

Visit her website at www.kweaverarts.com for more about her life, work and to find news of her most recent exhibits.

– Robert Kameczura

Artwork Copyright © Kathy Weaver