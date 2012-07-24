.
Chicago Artist Profiles >

Kathy Weaver's Visions of Big Little Worlds

A fantastical interplay of technology, social commentary, humanity, and imagination expand across multimedia tapestries by the talented Kathy Weaver. Artist profile and review by Robert Kameczura.

Published July 24, 2012
Art+Poetry Chicago 2011 >

Art+Poetry Chicago 2011 Culminates in Poetry Reading and Reception

The 2011 program of Art+Poetry Chicago culminated with a gala reception and poetry reading in October at The Site of Big Shoulders' Wicker Park headquarters.

Published October 23, 2011
Chicago Local >

What Rahm Should Do for Chicago Arts

The Site of Big Shoulders Arts Critic and longtime contributor Robert Kameczura offers ideas for how Mayor Rahm Emanuel can help the arts in Chicago.

Published May 12, 2011

